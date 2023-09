The Capitol Connection #2203: Attorney Rita Glavin | The Capitol Connection Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 00:27:27 Share Share Link Embed

This week on The Capitol Connection, WAMC’s Alan Chartock speaks with Rita Glavin, the attorney representing former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Photo courtesy of Glavin PLLC.