The Capitol Connection #2225: NY Lt. Governor Antonio Delgado | The Capitol Connection Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 00:27:29 Share Share Link Embed

WAMC’s Alan Chartock speaks with Lt. Governor Antonio Delgado about leaving Congress to run for Lt. Governor of New York.

Photo courtesy of the office of Antonio Delgado.