The Capitol Connection #2151: NYS Assemblyman Richard Gottfried | The Capitol Connection Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 00:27:30 Share Share Link Embed

This week, WAMC’s Alan Chartock speaks with New York State Assemblyman Richard Gottfried. The dean of the New York state Assembly is retiring after 52 years. Gottfried, a Manhattan Democrat from the 75th district, says his run as the longest-serving lawmaker in state history will conclude at the end of his 26th term next year.

Elected at age 23, he is now 74. A champion for progressive causes, Gottfried has long served as the powerful chair of the Health Committee. He says he is retiring from a career “while I’m still loving it.” In recent months, Gottfried clashed with the Cuomo administration over COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes. “I think the problems that I’ve had and that I think New Yorkers have had with the Health Department, I think are the responsibility of the governor.” In a statement, Governor Kathy Hochul says the impact of the laws Gottfried “authored and of his leadership will be felt by New Yorkers for generations.”

Photo courtesy of Richard Gottfried.