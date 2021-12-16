2151: NYS Assemblyman Richard Gottfried | The Capitol Connection

This week, WAMC’s Alan Chartock speaks with New York State Assemblyman Richard Gottfried. The dean of the New York state Assembly is retiring after 52 years. Gottfried, a Manhattan Democrat from the 75th district, says his run as the longest-serving lawmaker in state history will conclude at the end of his 26th term next year.
Elected at age 23, he is now 74. A champion for progressive causes, Gottfried has long served as the powerful chair of the Health Committee. He says he is retiring from a career “while I’m still loving it.” In recent months, Gottfried clashed with the Cuomo administration over COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes. “I think the problems that I’ve had and that I think New Yorkers have had with the Health Department, I think are the responsibility of the governor.” In a statement, Governor Kathy Hochul says the impact of the laws Gottfried “authored and of his leadership will be felt by New Yorkers for generations.”
Photo courtesy of Richard Gottfried.